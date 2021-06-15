By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not dead contrary to rumours flying around the country.

Social media have been awashed with rumours of Tinubu’s death. He was reported to have died in Dubai according to the rumours.

Some fake online news platforms have been feasting on the story of the purported death of Tinubu.

But PM NEWS can authoritatively confirm that the Jagaban is not dead but hale and hearty contrary to reports outside there.

We gathered that he indeed travelled to Dubai for medical treatment and is said to be on his way back to Lagos.

A top aide of the former governor of Lagos who craved anonymity said the purported death of Tinubu was fake news and should be disregarded.

The source said Tinubu travelled to Dubai and is on his way back.

Rumours of his death might have been fuelled by the domestic accident he reportedly had in his bathroom two weeks ago.

He was said to have fallen on his two kneels and sustained injuries, which necessitated his travelling to Dubai for medical attention.