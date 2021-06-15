By Taiwo Okanlawon

TikTok brings a full-screen, sound-on virtual experience for UEFA EURO 2020 fans in Nigeria. This experience aims to bring joy and foster togetherness for the love of the game among millions of people who will be following Europe’s largest football tournament in the country and around the globe.

TikTok continues to be a vibrant hub of sports and, as the first digital entertainment platform to be the official partner of UEFA EURO 2020, it’s bringing all the football spirit through multisensory, energetic and engaging features.

For the duration of the tournament, the in-app virtual experience aims to mirror the real action and excitement of the stadium, giving users on the platform the feeling that they are playing and watching the football tournament live.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok is a home for sport unlike any other; unleashing creativity and facilitating diversity among athletes and fans.

“TikTok lets sports stars, clubs and fans share their passions, and connect with one another, in new and exciting ways. During the tournament, the TikTok community will be able to enjoy a variety of in-app activities including a live performance by Ed Sheeran on 25 June, behind-the-scenes footage with TikTok LIVE, capture unforgettable match-moments with new effects, and join in on fun hashtag challenges.

“Football lovers can find everything about the tournament in one place at TikTok’s new EURO 2020 hub which can be found on the discovery page or by searching ‘EURO 2020‘.”

Sidwaba adds that football content has had a meteoric rise on TikTok, with over 129 billion views on the #football hashtag, allowing footballers and fans to show their love of the game.

To keep the football conversation going, TikTok is providing a platform for its community to follow and engage with the world’s popular footballers including Jeremy Lynch who has more than 10 million followers and FC Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

To be part of this historical football action, locals can show their love for the game and keep the UEFA EURO 2020 spirits up by sharing videos using #EURO2020, #EverybodyLovesFootball and #football hashtags.

With popular local football stars on the platform as well, users can also get updates from them.

Check them out:

● Abba Yusuf Bichi

● Zaki Sardauna

● Stanley Godians:

● pk2freestyle