By Taiwo Okanlawon

The United DJs in Africa has honoured popular Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade with the award of “Best Female Artist in Africa”.

The award was given by the platform of United DJs in Africa to the Effyzzie Music Group signee as an emblem to honour her sound all over the exterior of the continent.

The self-proclaimed Mama Africa took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself brandishing the award plaque in her hands.

The Voice Nigeria season three coach expressed appreciation for the award in her caption. She wrote:

“I’m the 2021 Recipient of the United DJs in Africa Award for the category of Best Female Artist in Africa. I don’t take it for granted thank you for playing and sharing our music wherever you go,” she said.