The University of Nigeria Nsuka (UNN) has sparked outrage on social media after awarding the sum of N1000 and N1500 to its best graduating students in several categories.

Parents and visitors couldn’t hide their disappointment and anger during the institution’s 49th convocation held last Thursday.

SaharaReporters reported that parents and visitors at the convocation ceremony which held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu State, were angered that the institution could award such “ridiculous prizes” to its best brains at a public ceremony.

The prizes and award night programme booklet of the best graduating students confirmed that the university awarded the said prizes to its best students.

Some university workers drew comparisons between the university’s paltry prize money and Big Brother Naija, where the winner takes prizes worth millions of naira.

They added that even runners-up in the Big Brother Naija show still smile home with magnificent prizes such as Sports Utility Vehicles in a television programme devoid of academic rigour.

The last edition of the BBNaija reality show saw the winner, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe go home with prizes worth N85 million.