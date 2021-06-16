By Kayode Olopade

The All Christian Leaders/Ministers Forum, ACLMF, has again made a U-turn and declared their readiness to support the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy if given the nod by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to contest for the second term in office.

Rev.Dr. Sam Ogedengbe, the National President of ACLMF, declared that sometimes politics can be by religion and sometimes might be through the delivery of promises made and kept by the chosen candidate.

Ogedengbe stated this while briefing journalists on Wednesday immediately after the joint national monthly meeting of the forum at their Abule-Egba, Lagos headquarters.

He maintained that immediately after the state’s general meeting of the forum, it was agreed that they should not be an ingrate to the performing, listening and all-encompassing governor.

Rather they should all rally around him as a show of support and encouragement, hence the resolve of the national body to formally throw their weight behind him for the second term to further complete his good, notable, feasible and industrious performance.

He said there is no doubt that the governor has proved all the doubting Thomases wrong with the way he is touching every nooks and cranny of the state, which according to him has turned the entire Lagos State and its environs into another beautiful and remarkable construction arena.

“During our state’s general meeting in Lekki on the 2nd of June 2021, with all the Local Govt coordinators in attendance, the All Christian leaders and Ministers Forum, ACLMF, agreed that we would support Sanwoolu for the second term because he has performed creditably, especially, with a lot of visible transformation agenda.

”We believe that he has a lot of projects that need to be completed, which by all indications cannot be completed within the period of remaining 2years. I need to lay emphasise that Sanwo- Olu has performed beyond a reasonable doubt.

”That is why we tarry till today in front of the entire executives and national coordinators of this forum, ACLMF, to make a bold U-turn and announce to the entire world that we will support him for the second term”, Ogedengbe said.

Ogedengbe, who also doubles as the former Senior Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Christian Religion, said after his tenure of eight years, another credible candidate can now take over by God’s grace.

“We will support Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu for the second term. And after his tenure of 8 years, another Muslim or any other credible candidate will take over by God’s grace. Any release or write-ups quoting my name contrary to this is uncalled for”, Ogedengbe said.