Three persons were killed in a plane crash Wednesday at Kavumu airport in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Radio Okapi, a United Nations-run radio station disclosed this.

The three killed in the plane crash were two crew members and one passenger said Radio Okapi in a tweet.

According to Radio Okapi, the plane crash happened near Kavumu airport at around 12 noon local time.

The commercial plane of the company called KIN AVIA, crashed after take-off into a marshy ground.

The reasons for the crash are not yet known.

The plane was leaving for Shabunda.