44 suspected criminals busted in Nasarawa

By Sunday John

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested 44 suspects for various criminal offences in the state within the last two months.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the Police command headquarters in Lafia on Wednesday.

Longe said that the suspects included 24 alleged armed robbery and kidnapping, 12 for vandalism of railway facilities, six for cultism and two for rape.

He said the command also recovered six firearms, eight rounds of live ammunitions, a vehicle and cell phones among other items within the period.

The commissioner explained that among the suspects were two members of a syndicate who specialised in trailing bank customers to dispossess them of their money in isolated locations in the state.

According to the CP, the Police, following complaints from members of the public, deployed undercover operatives around banks in the state, which eventually paid off with the arrest of the suspects on June 1, around a new generation bank in Lafia.

“In some cases, these undesirable elements break windshields or use master keys to unlock people’s parked vehicles and cart away their money,” Longe said.

He said the suspects who confessed to operating within Nasarawa State and FCT, were helping the police with investigation to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He added that all the suspects would be charge to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

The CP commended members of the public for their consistency in supporting the police with information to curb criminality in the state.