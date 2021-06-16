Seven persons died in an explosion after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker at Ajilete on Idiroko expressway on Wednesday.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Idiroko Unit Commander, said two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Olaluwoye said that the accident happened at about 8.45 a.m.

The unit commander said that the speeding bus rammed into the tanker, laden with 33,000 litres of petrol while it was ascending the slopy Ajilete road.