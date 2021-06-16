By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular gospel musician, Adeyinka Alaseyori has told fans to let peace reign after series of criticism on her hit song ‘oniduro mi’ fueled by her senior colleague Tope Alabi.

There’s been a lot of backlash on the ace gospel musician after she described the ‘Oniduro mi’ hit track as not well thought of and unfit description for God’s characteristic.

It has led to Tope Alabi being dragged on social media and the term ‘oniduro mi’ becoming a slang on social media.

Alaseyori at her birthday praise concert on Tuesday night, however, called for peace to reign on the matter.

She described Tope Alabi as a mother.

“I am delighted to worship and praise God. I want everyone all over the world to join me and I will like to say this. Please, let peace reign. Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. Let us embrace peace and be happy in God,” she added.