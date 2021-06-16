L-R First row: Governors: Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State); Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe State); Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi State); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo State); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State). Second-row L-R: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State) and other progressives Governors during a briefing of newsmen after the Progressives Governors’ Forum meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
L-R: Governors of: Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the Progressives Governors’ Forum meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
