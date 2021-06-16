The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa was on Wednesday decorated with the prestigious Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) Fellowship Award.

CIFIPN conferred and decorated Abdulrasheed Bawa with the fellowship award in recognition of his contributions to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The President of the Institute, Mrs. Ayishetu Victoria Enape who led other board members to the corporate headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja said the award is in recognition of his contributions to the fight against corruption in Nigeria through the investigation of many cases that led to the prosecution and conviction of corrupt persons.

“We are here today for two things; one, is to congratulate you formally on your well deserve appointment as the chairman of EFCC, and secondly to confer on you the prestigious Fellowship Award of CIFIPN as an illustrious individual and uncommon professional with enviable laurels in a class of his own.

“This fellowship conferment is predicated on your contributions to the fight against corruption in Nigeria, having investigated many cases that led to prosecution of corrupt persons in Nigeria,’’ she stated.

Responding, Bawa thanked the institute for finding him worthy of the award, stressing that he feels highly honoured to receive the fellowship.

The EFCC boss also assured them of support in terms of training. “We value the issue of professionalism because it is one of our core-values here and the issue of training and re-training which your institution is out there to offer.

“From time to time you will be sending us your training schedules, and be rest assured we will key in,” he said.