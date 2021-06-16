By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has said that the APC is now the largest political party in Africa.

The Yobe State Governor made the revelation on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat when the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Chi Tun Chon Hu, paid a visit to the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Buni, represented by Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe noted that the just concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise puts the total number of members at over 40 million.

“The APC is the ruling party in Nigeria and is the largest political party in Africa going by figures of its just-concluded membership registration. We stand at over 40, million registered members.

“We, therefore, look forward to more robust engagement between our countries and even on political parties basis,” he said.

The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Jon Chol, expressed the desire for the government of North Korea to enjoy closer ties with the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government at the meeting.

Chol spoke through an interpreter at a meeting with the National Secretary of the APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

He said, “Our two countries have long-standing relations of friendship and cooperation. The leaders of the two countries and their people rejoice with the creative achievements which both countries are making.

“The DPRK government prioritises developing bilateral ties with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Chol also said that the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea was impressed with the achievements of the APC and Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under Buni’s leadership.