By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Lagos accounting for 13 of them.

Rivers logged three cases and Gombe one case.

The new cases increased Nigeria’s caseload to 167,095 as recoveries also hit 163,483.

Active cases stood at 1,495 and death toll 2,117 as of June 15.

NCDC said the country has so far tested 2,231,409 samples since 27 Feb. 2020.