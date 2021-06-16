Five persons have been burnt to death as a fuel-laden tanker exploded at Owode-Idiroko Road, Ogun, Southwest Nigeria.

It was gathered that the truck, conveying 33,000 litres of fuel was descending a slope when the tanker detached from the truck and fell to the ground, leading to a loud explosion.

Five persons were said to have been burnt to death while two others were injured.

Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, Commander, Idiroko Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed to the Nation that five deaths were recorded.

He said the remains of the deceased had been claimed by their families.

Olaluwoye said the accident occurred at about 8:15am, adding that a bus and a motorcycle were also caught in a web of the explosion and razed.

He said: “No vehicle rammed into the tanker. The tank dropped off from the back of the tanker and exploded. The number of persons involved are seven – five dead, two injured.

“The driver had taken away the head of the truck as at the time we got there. But we have allowed to police to take charge and handle that aspect.”