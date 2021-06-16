The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced dates for both the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

While Ekiti election has been fixed for 18 June 2022 for Osun’s will take place 16 July 2022.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday at the Commission’s meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

Yakubu, said that commencement date of campaign and other detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“In the sequence of off-season elections, the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections are holding next year.

“In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday June 18 2022.

“The Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday July 16, 2022.

“We implore political parties and aspirants to ensure rancour-free primaries and, thereafter, conduct peaceful electioneering campaigns,” he said.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections, INEC would release notice for Ekiti State governorship election on 3 Jan. 2022.

The commission also scheduled conduct of parties’ primaries for the state election between Jan. 4, to Jan. 29, 2022.

He stated that campaigns by political parties would begin by March 20, 2022 and end on June 16, 2022, while the final list of candidates for the election will be released on May 19, 2022.

For Osun state, the notice of election according to the timetable would be issued on Feb. 15, 2022.

Also, parties’ primaries and resolutions of disputes arising from the exercise are scheduled to hold from Feb. 16, 2022 to March 12, 2022.

The campaigns by political parties for the state election is expected to start from April 17, 2022 and end on July 14, 2022.

Yakubu stated that April 8, 2022 is scheduled as the last day for withdrawal/replacement of candidates by political parties, and June 16 2022 for publication of final candidates for Osun governorship election.

Yakubu said that looking to the near future, the Commission was preparing to conduct the remaining off-season end of tenure elections ahead of the 2023 General Election.

He said that already activities listed in the timetable for the Anambra State Governorship election were being implemented.

“So too are those of the FCT Area Council elections holding on Feb. 12, 2022,” Yakubu said.