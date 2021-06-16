By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A driver with Hartland Construction Company, simply identified as Buhari was on Tuesday shot dead in Benin, the Edo state capital, by gunmen believed to be kidnappers.

Two police operatives on guard duty were also shot at by the gunmen, before kidnapping an expatriate worker.

The police operatives however survived the attack, with their service rifles intact, in the incident that occurred at the notorious Ahor village, on the Benin-Auchi highway.

It was gathered that the driver and the police operatives were coming from the Benin airport, where they went to pick the expatriate, when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on their vehicle.

The driver was said to have died on the spot while the two police officers sustained injuries, just as the expatriate was whisked into the bush by the gunmen.

The expatriate whose identity was yet unknown, has been on leave but returned to the country on Tuesday to resume work, before he was abducted.

The driver who hails from Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, was immediately taken home for burial according to Islamic rite.

The State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, who confirmed the incident, said the two officers, however, survived the attack.

“It happened yesterday, the driver conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen were shot at, the driver died but the officers held on to their riffles and they survived.

“The only thing is that the white man was taken away,” Ogbadu said.

He explained that the kidnappers now use the style of opening fire immediately they sight a vehicle, to force the vehicle to a stop.

Recall that Miss Ella Williams, a Masters degree graduate in Architecture from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, who was traveling to Ekpoma to collect her call-up letter, was killed on Monday in similar manner, along the same route.