By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has organised an Interactive Session with Voluntary Youth Organisations(VYOs) and Youth Focused Non-Governmental Organisations.

The programme aimed at intimating the VYOs and YFNGOs in Lagos State with the government programme and activities was held on Wednesday at Radio Lagos Multipurpose Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Youths aired their views on most of the government policies, programmes and activities to proffer solutions to existing challenges and possible areas of intervention and collaboration for effective youth development

In his keynote address, Honourable Commissioner, MYSD, Mr Segun Dawodu stated that the Ministry organised the programme as a platform for strengthening its collaboration with the organisations involved in youth development.

Dawodu described youths as powerful change agents with a lot of agility, energy, innovativeness, resilience and creativity that should be harnessed for the all-around development of the State.

Mr Dawodu urged the organisations to create supportive learning settings that nurture young people’s strength and interests and enable them to thrive.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner disclosed that ‘Police Youth Dialogue’, IBILE Youth Academy’and ‘Grant-in-Aid’ were among the programmes approved by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu towards youth development.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Dr Olugbenga Ayoola Aina stated that the Interactive Session and presentation of subvention was to appreciate the organisations for their efforts especially during the Covid 19 pandemic period and appreciate them in the task of building the youths through collaboration.

In his lecture on the topic “The Role of the Youth in the Achievement of the Lagos Smart City Project” the Guest Speaker, Mr Tayo Olusunde applauded the State Government for the trailblazing efforts in youth development worthy of emulation by other states in Nigeria.

Mr Olusunde challenged the youths to leverage their innate abilities and technology to contribute towards the

realization of the Smart City Project.

However, the Guest Speaker averred that the youths have a critical role to play in improving the lives of Lagosians which is the whole essence of the Smart City.

He encouraged the organisations/youths to focus on ‘felt needs’ in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda as a way of pursuing a vision, wielding influenced, making impacts, embarking on advocacy, mainstreaming and seeking opportunities.

Amongst the organisations present were Nigeria Girls Guide, Boys Scout, Boys Brigade, National Youth Council of Nigeria (Lagos Chapter), Lagos Community Youth Development Initiative, Ansur Udeen Society, Ahmadiyya Movement, Nigeria Red Cross, Royal Rangers, Muslim Congress and Royal Shepherd that proffered relevant suggestions and recommendations for moving the State forward in terms of youth development.