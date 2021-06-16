By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Government organized a mobile workshop for teachers in rural and riverine areas in a bid to equip them for better service delivery in schools across the State.

Speaking at the workshop held yesterday at the Multilingual International Resource Centre, Maryland with the theme “Repositioning the use of Instructional Materials in the 21 st Century classroom”; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of

Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja stressed the efforts of this administration.

According to her, the state government has continuously organized various workshop/training of teachers integrating them with modern technologies and the 21 st century skills of teaching various subjects in their respective schools.

Adelaja emphasized that this training was necessitated due to the review of the curriculum and schemes of work. Meanwhile, she added that the State Government has invested huge resources towards building the capacity of teachers with the aim of improving teaching and learning outcomes.

In her words, “We need to build the capacities of all our teachers who are the main drivers of the 21st-century skills with the appropriate knowledge and technicality to implement the curriculum thereby developing and strengthening our learners to be global citizens and excellent in performance”.

While speaking the Permanent Secretary congratulated all participants of the workshop stressing that teachers play a major role in the education sector and they owe it a duty to effectively discharge their responsibilities for the growth of the education sector.

In a goodwill message, Mrs Smith Sidikat Titilayo, representative of the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission opined that this initiative by the Ministry will enable teachers in schools within remote areas to skill themselves

through this programme.

She opined that this programme is timely as most teachers newly recruited by the government are deployed to riverine areas.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director, Education Resource Centre, Mrs Omolayo Akinlade expressed that the theme for the workshop is poised towards emphasising and reiterating the need for teachers to effectively and efficiently use instructional materials and modern instructional strategy in cascading knowledge in the classrooms for a better understanding of the students.