By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Premier League has released the fixtures and the dates of all 380 matches to played throughout the 2021/22 season.

Defending champions, Manchester City face a challenging start to their title defense with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the league on Saturday, August 14.

The champions finished 24 points ahead of Spurs last season, but have lost all three of their trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions.

However, they have won their opening match of the Premier League campaign in each of the last 10 seasons, and the last time they dropped points in their first fixture was at Spurs, drawing 0-0 at White Hart Lane in August 2010.

The team English star striker, Harry Kane would be playing for by then remains unknown as the foward’s future hangs in the air with Tottenham.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, promoted Norwich City will face Liverpool, just as they did when they last returned to the Premier League in 2019/20.

Arsenal travel to newcomers Brentford, while Champions League winners Chelsea begin with a home game against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United clash with Leeds United in what promises to be a cracking game at Old Trafford.

Here is the fixture list for the opening weekend Saturday, August 14.

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

See full list of fixtures for the 2021/22 season here.