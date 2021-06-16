MTN warns of service disruption in Nigeria

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

MTN has warned that its service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

The South African network provider on Tuesday in a message seen by Reuters said: “Sadly, we must inform you that with the rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria, service delivery to your organization may be impacted in the coming days.

“This means that in some cases, our technical support team may not be able to get to your site and achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management as quickly as possible.”

MTN generates a large amount of its revenue from the Nigerian market out of the 22 countries the company operates in, across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

MTN also describes Nigeria as its most problematic market.