Mr Udoeyup Aniekan, the new Edo Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assumed office in Benin.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Benin by Mr Richard Ogbebor, the state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Ogbebor said that the change of guard was in line with the action plan of the Commandant General of the Corps, Mr Ahmed Audi.

He explained that the action plan, was premised on four cardinal points of rejiggling, revamping, reinvigorating and repositioning the corps to an enviable position.

He quoted the new commandant as giving assurances that the command under his watch would carry out the programmes as spelt out by the commandant general of the corps.

“The new commandant has also given assurance to work with the state government, as well as, collaborate with sister agencies and critical stakeholders in the state to make the state safer for residents.

“He has also advised criminal elements in the state to have a change of heart or face the wrath of the law,” Ogbebor said.

Ogbebor said that the former commandant, Mr George Edem in his remarks advised personnel of the command to redouble their cooperation with his successor.

He also said that Edem whose tenure lasted just seven and a half months, commended the personnel for their dedication to duty during.