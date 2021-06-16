Ogun policewoman Senjirin gives birth to triplets 

By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun Policewoman, Bolaji Senjirin has given birth to a set of triplets, even as the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun paid her a visit.

Ajogun, in company of executive members of Police Community Relations committee (PCRC) visited the Kemta residence of Senjirin on Wednesday.

Ajogun expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery of the the babies and assured the family of his continued support towards the upkeep of the babies since the mother who is an orderly to his wife is regarded as a member of the CP’s family.

He also made a cash donation to the babies and prayed that they would live to fulfill their destiny.

In the same vein, the Chairman, PCRC in the state, Arch. Samson Kunle Popoola and the spokesman for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi supported the family with cash donations, while the women wing of the PCRC also pledged to support the family.

Other officers in the company of the CP are: the DPO, Kemta Division, CSP Grace Ejiofor and the Personal Assistant to the CP, DSP Ade Akiti.

Meanwhile the triplets, two boys and a girl are all in good condition.