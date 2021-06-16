By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has apologised to fans for playing the role of a wicked mother-in-law, stepmother, or witch in many of her movies.

She tendered the apology on Instagram when a random user questioned “The movie that traumatized me as a child was…?”

An Instagram user commented every Nollywood movie with Patience Ozokwo tagging the ace actress to her post.

It made her apologise to her fans “My people, is it time to apologise? I am sorry, in fact, I am totally flabbergasted,” she wrote.

However, she was urged not to apologise by her fans as they said now, they understand the message she tried to pass.

An Instagram user, Violetmuwanguzi, said that as a young child, she believed the actress was truly a wicked person in reality.

She wrote, “I really hated you a lot when I was young because of the way you were acting, and I didn’t know that you were just acting. I thought that it was real, that it is the way you treat people. But the endings were so good for you because it ended when you got mad or have accidents.

“But mama, that was then. Now, I am a big girl and I know what you were trying to teach us that whatever you sow, you will reap, and I love you so much and wish to meet you one day.”

Patience Ozokwo thanked her fans eventually for all the support during her career.

“So ‘No Apology Needed’ group won. Thank you so much for all your beautiful comments and your support throughout my career.