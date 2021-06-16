Ruthless Italy thrash Switzerland to reach Euro 2020 Round of 16

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Italy became the first team to reach the Round of 16 at the ongoing Euro 2020 after thrashing Switzerland 3-0 on Wednesday.

Italy had earlier beaten Turkey 3-0 in their first match.

The Italians controlled the game from the beginning to the end.

A 19th minute goal by Giorgio Chiellini was overturned by VAR. The ball from the corner slipped through the box to Giorgio Chiellini and he produced a low drive into the middle of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

A tense moment was encountered as the referee cancelled the goal for an handball by Chiellini in the build-up to the goal.

But Italy responded swiftly on 26 minutes, scoring the opener from Manuel Locatelli’s goal.

Domenico Berardi fed Locatelli the ball, who tapped the ball into an empty net to make it 1-0.

Italy doubled their lead on 52 minutes as Locatelli got his brace, lashing the ball with incredible pace and power outside the box into the bottom right corner.

The Italians compounded Switzerland’s woes on 89 minutes as Ciro Immobile put in the third goal.

Immobile picked up the ball and after his individual run, released a low drive that bounced off the left post into the back of the net.