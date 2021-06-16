Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said his administration will continue to support initiatives that will empower and provide opportunities for children and youth in the State.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is fully committed to championing the cause of the youth and the vulnerable in the society, particularly in Lagos State.

Speaking while receiving the President and Founder of the New Era Foundation and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu during a courtesy visit at Lagos House in Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative started by Tinubu 10 years ago has provided opportunities for thousands of children and youth in the State.

“It has been a great honour and rare privilege to have impacted through you a lot of children and youth and I am sure the seed that the Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative has thrown up we cannot imagine it because we know that God is doing great things in their individual lives. That becomes a comforting model for us,” he said.

The Governor said the fiesta has become a real testimony as there have been records of blessings and opportunities coming out of the initiative, which created an avenue for thousands of children and youth to come together under one roof to praise God on yearly basis since its inception in 2011.

Speaking earlier, Senator Tinubu commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for partnering with her, members of the board of trustees and other stakeholders in the last 10 years to touch the lives and provide opportunities for 5,000 children and youth yearly through a showcase of talent in music, dance and drama.

She said the Board of Trustees decided to dissolve the Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative as a result of the prevalent situation and apparent inability to converge in large numbers.

For the 10th anniversary, Senator Tinubu disclosed the Musical Youth Initiative board gave out N2.5million each to four churches that have been major partners, adding that the remaining fund in the account would be transferred to the New Era Foundation for the continuous support of youth and children.

She said: “I want to thank you (Governor Sanwo-Olu) for partnering with us on this journey of touching lives. Every year since 2011, we have hosted five thousand children and youth, providing an opportunity to showcase their talent in an atmosphere of music, dance and drama. However, the 10th-anniversary edition which was scheduled to hold in December 2020 could not go on.

“In spite of this and to commemorate the milestone anniversary, we have procured school supplies consisting of one school bag, two exercise books, one ball pen, and one 100ml hand sanitizer for each child/youth.

“We have seen the fruits of what we really want to achieve among the youth. And we thought the fire is there. The dream is to bring children back into their churches to begin to train in the line of music. This has been a very fulfilling dream and it is not going to stop me from working with the children. We have the New Era Foundation and we have to keep working there.”

Senator Tinubu was accompanied by gospel artist and renowned saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, who served as the Coordinator of the Musical Youth Fiesta.