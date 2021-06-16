UEFA have admitted Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona into next season’s Champions League, despite their refusal to pull out of the proposed breakaway European Super League (ESL).

The European football governing body confirmed it has sent out admission letters to all the clubs that will participate in the competition.

Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real have also been suspended by UEFA’s independent appeals body.

“Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season’s Uefa club competitions today,” UEFA said on Tuesday.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all stayed glued to the Super League project, despite UEFA threat.

However all big six English clubs, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid announced their exit from the League.