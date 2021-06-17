By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Manager of Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR) in Kwara State, Dr Ibrahim Omar, and the Programme Accountant, Alabi Rahman have been suspended over N170 million fraud.

Both top government officials were suspended to allow a probe into allegations of financial irregularities and inconsistencies in the handling of funds, according to a Ministry of Health statement.

The statement, signed by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Health, Falade Gbenga, said the suspension and query of the officials were connected to the alleged mismanagement of N170m SOML-PforR fund.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed some inconsistencies and efforts to get officials talking were being frustrated.

The statement concluded that the officials were suspended to “enhance uninterrupted investigation.

It urged all officials to assist the investigating panel probing the “financial transactions of the SOML-PforR between December 2019 and May 2021.