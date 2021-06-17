Akwa Ibom Pastor Christopher beats wife to death, buries her in shallow grave

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested the founder of Omega World Global Ministry (Fellowship Church), Pastor Ukachukwu Enoch Christopher for allegedly beating his wife to death and buried her in a shallow grave in his compound.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Odiko Macdon on Thursday alleged that Christopher, 49 murdered his wife, Patience, 40 and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in Eket Local Government Area on June 9, 2021.

According to the statement, on 16th of June, 2021, at about 2:00pm, relying on information from youths of the Area, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Eket Divisional Police Headquarters, CSP Sunday Digha and team, arrested Christopher, founder of Omega World Global Ministry (Fellowship Church), who resides at Ikot Abia village in Eket Local Government Area for murdering his wife, one Late Mrs. Patience Christopher, 40, a mother of five children.

The police said the suspect who had domestic differences with his wife, accused her of being the source of his numerous woes in life and infidelity.

The statement alleged that Christopher confessed to have beaten his wife to death as a result of the unresolved differences on the 9th of June.

“In other to cover his tracks, he dug a shallow grave in his compound and buried her. The deceased’s corpse has been exhumed by the Police and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Andrew Amiengheme has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, SCIID to take over the matter for discreet investigation.

The commissioner assured that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.