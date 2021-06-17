By Nimot Sulaimon

The Progressive Governors’ Forum has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing patrol vehicles and various security equipment to boost the morale of security agencies to enhance the security of the State.

Speaking to journalists after the Progressives Governors’ Forum meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, the chairman of the forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, appreciated the success recorded by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the constraints occasioned by limited resources.

According to him, the meeting of the governors elected on the platform of the ruling party was to review a number of issues relating to the assignments given to committee members, which participated in party affairs, national security and economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday, June 10, joined Governor Sanwo-Olu to officially hand over patrol vehicles and various security equipment procured by Lagos State Government to security agencies in the State.

They were 150 Double Cabin Vehicles, 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1,000 Ballistic Vests, 1,000 Ballistic Helmets, 1,000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies, 100 Security Patrol Bikes, two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four High Capacity Troop Carriers, two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles and Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources.

Governor Bagudu said the recent defection of Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Prof. Benedict Ayade (Cross Rivers) and other prominent politicians to the ruling party is a testament that APC is Nigeria’s preferred party.

He said: “We took a report from the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State and we commended the Caretaker Committee under his able leadership for all the successes recorded by the party, particularly that, on a daily basis, people are joining the party.

”Even in the last few months, we had former Governor Gbenga Daniel, the governors of Ebonyi State and Cross River State, former Speaker, members of the National and State Assemblies, many illustrious citizens of Nigeria and we are still counting.

“This is a testament to the fact that APC is Nigeria’s preferred party. It is the party Nigerians will continue to aspire to and continue to be proud of. We also appreciate the successes recorded despite the constraints of the economy.

”Initially, we equally discussed the timetable for our congresses and we reviewed the security situation and acknowledged some of the challenges as well as the successes achieved.

“We acknowledged the constraints of the economy and the successes that are being achieved.

“We noted that Mr President visited Lagos to commission the Lagos/Ibadan railway, the Deep Sea Project and other items provided by Lagos State Governor to enhance the security of Lagos State.

”Just yesterday, Mr President commissioned the backbone of the 7th Strand of the NLNG. We believe these are among many other legacy projects that will continue to bring more income for the country.”

Speaking at APC National Convention, Governor Bagudu said there is a proposal before President Buhari and once he approves it, the National Caretaker Committee will announce the date for the party’s convention.

“We considered the timetable and we have made some inputs particularly to comply with the Electoral Law and the party’s constitution.

“Remember we (PGF) are just one organ of the party, though a very important organ, we advised the Caretaker Committee to ensure that they consult with all so that at the end of the day, the final output will be such that all party members will be happy,” he said.