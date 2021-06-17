By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Belgium have reached the round of 16 at the ongoing Euro 2020 after beating Denmark 2-1 on Thursday in an explosive encounter.

Denmark, playing at home needed to win the match to brighten their chances of qualifying for the round of 16 after a shocking 0-1 loss to Finland in their first match.

The homers opened scoring in just two minutes of the game through Yussuf Poulsen.

He made a yard for himself after a well-taken pass inside the box and struck the ball into the bottom left corner.

Belgium got back into the game on 55 minutes after Thorgan Hazard scored, with an assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was the provider as he slipped the ball to Hazard who simply steered it home from close range.

The Manchester City player then scored the second goal for Belgium with a superb finishing.

De Bruyne latched on to a pass and produced a perfect strike from the edge of the box that went inside the left post and past the goalkeeper.

Denmark now have a mountain to climb as they must beat Russia and hope Finland lose to Belgium to scale through as one of the best four losers.