Bandits on Thursday afternoon struck at Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri, in Kebbi state and abducted scores of students.
A policeman who tried to challenge the bandits was gunned down, according to witnesses in the town.
Birnin-Yauri is in Yelwa-Yauri LGA of the state.
Early in June, no fewer than 88 people were killed by bandits in communities in in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area the State.
*This is a developing story. Details later
Security should be turned into an industry. This I mean schools should be manned by privates security armed well . The Nigerian security forces cannot over see LL the schools . And where they are one in duty as in this case, he can easily be over powered .
We need privates to set up security out fits to secure critical areas.
Waiting for army and police will not solve these problems. They have developed too big.