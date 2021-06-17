Bandits on Thursday afternoon struck at Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri, in Kebbi state and abducted scores of students.

A policeman who tried to challenge the bandits was gunned down, according to witnesses in the town.

Birnin-Yauri is in Yelwa-Yauri LGA of the state.

Early in June, no fewer than 88 people were killed by bandits in communities in in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area the State.

*This is a developing story. Details later