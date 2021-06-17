Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has​ inaugurated the Imo Steering Committee on Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) to ensure food security.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku.

NG-CARES is an initiative of the Federal Government with assistance from the World Bank to mitigate the effect of COVID- 19 on the rural economy.

Uzodinma said the programme aimed at restoring the livelihoods of the vulnerable would help to maintain food security and facilitate the recovery of Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said the objective of the programme would be achieved using the Community and Social Development Project, Fadama and Bank of Industry platforms.​

He said the programme was a Federal Government initiative with assistance from the World Bank to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rural economy.

The governor noted that states were encouraged to domesticate the programme which was implemented across the 36 states of the federation.

Uzodimma admonished the members to work in synergy to ensure the realisation of the set goals for the programme.

He harped on the need to keep to the rules of partnership on global interventions.

He warned that government would not tolerate unnecessary interference and lack of coordination.

The governor said that members of the committee were drawn from critical ministries and agencies of government to drive the programme.

He said that Dr Doris Anite, Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy, would serve as the state Focal Person and Chairman of the State Steering Committee.

Other members of the committee were drawn from the Ministries of Finance, Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics, Works and Transport.

And from the Ministries of Gender and Vulnerable Groups; Commerce and Industry, Information, Water Resources and Livestock Development.