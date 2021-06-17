By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Operatives of the Oyo State Security Network code-named Amotekun has apprehended two suspected armed bandits.

Amotekun media unit announced the arrest of the two suspects in a statement on Thursday stating that they were nabbed with an AK47 rifle, pump Action, and a Dane gun.

The suspects identified as Mumini Saliu, aged 45, and 25-year-old Ibrahim Suleiman were nabbed at Alapa Village, Lanlate town in Ibarapa East Local Government Area.

“Saliu and Suleiman had 82 rounds 7.62 ammunition, and 7 cartridges amongst other harmful weapons in their possession when they were arrested,” the statement revealed.

Reportedly, the suspects who are of Fulani extraction could only speak in their language and they revealed that they were recruited from Katsina State by their leader.

The leader of the group escaped arrest while approaching on a motorcycle and made a U-turn on sighting Amotekun’s patrol van.

Amotekun media unit said the suspects had been handed over to the Director of State Services (DSS), Oyo State Command, for further investigation.