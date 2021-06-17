Ekiti State House of Assembly has condoled with the family of late Dr Joshua Ayedun, the first elected member from Aramoko-Ekiti into the old Ondo State House of Assembly between 1979 and 1983.

The House described the death of the former lawmaker as a great loss not only to the political class but to the entire Ekiti parliament.

The Chairman of Ekiti Assembly House Committee on Media and Publicity, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti condoled with late lawmaker’s family, saying Ayedun died recently at the age of 92.

The statement acknowledged the various contributions of the late lawmaker to his local and political communities during his lifetime.

It also described the late elder statesman as a distinguished community leader, loyal, progressive and a committed party man.

The Assembly, therefore, commiserated with the family of the late politician, Ekiti West Local Government Area and prayed that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.