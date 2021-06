Belgium came back from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 in their Euro 2020 Group B encounter at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Thorgan Hazard cancelled out Yussuf Poulsen’s early opener.

Then Kevin De Bruyne capped off another fine team move to fire the Red Devils into the lead from outside the box.

Belgium with six points have thus booked a quarter-final place.

Russia and Finland have three points each, while Denmark have no point yet.