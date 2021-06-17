By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Unidentified gunmen abducted four Chinese men working on the Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge on Wednesday.

The gunmen also killed one police escort of the Chinese during the abduction at Adeaga/Alaagba village a border community between Oyo and Ogun State.

The incident was confirmed by the Ogun State Police PPRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Thursday morning.

“It is true, the incident happened yesterday (Wednesday). The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the construction site at the terminus of the railway around Alaagba area, not far from Kila.

“The gunmen laid ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed.

“We have started the investigation since yesterday (Wednesday). We are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going to get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them and we believe that by the grace of God we are going to get them.”

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the $2.5 billion 157-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line last week.

Scheduled train service began on Tuesday this week.