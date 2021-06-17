The Jigawa State Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, on Thursday, said Gov. Muhammad Badaru has approved the appointment of 8 permanent secretaries.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Ismail Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer, Office of the HoS and issued to newsmen in Dutse.

According to Kila, the appointment of the new permanent secretaries is purely on merit, competence, personal integrity and seniority.

The head of service gave the names of the new appointees as Safiya Muhammad, Abdullahi Hassan, Lawan Bello, Uwani Jafaru, Dr. Rabi’u Miko, Abdulrahman Mato, Nuhu Haruna and Dr. Haruna Usman.

He noted that all the appointments were with immediate effect.

Kila added that the appointees would soon be assigned their respective portfolios.