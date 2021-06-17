By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A coalition of youth organisations on Thursday held a peaceful protest to strengthen the campaign against cultism, killings and other vices in the state.

The youth who held the protest under the auspices of Concerned Anambra Youths, lamented that the increasing activities of cult groups posed a threat to security in the state.

Members of the group displayed placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Stop Cultism and Criminality,’ ‘Stop the Killings and Violence,’ ‘Shun Cult Activities.’

Others are: ‘We Want Peace and Security,’ ‘Secure and Protect the Leaders of Tomorrow.’

Mr Collins Egbuna, the groups’ coordinator said cultism was responsible for crime and violence in the state.

“It is complicating the security situation in the state,” he added.

Egbuna said Nigerians must join the awareness creation, sensitisation, and mentoring processes to save children/youths from the claws of cultism and other vices.

He said cultists had made the state unsafe, as they attacked and killed innocent citizens, destroyed property, engaged in armed robbery, drug abuse and kidnapping.

“If this menace is not tackled properly, it will continue to rise. It will also be good if more organisations take steps like this or more.

“All hands must be on deck to discourage cultism and its related activities for a safe, peaceful and secure society,” he said.

NAN