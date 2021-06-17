Secretary to Cabinet, Simon Miti, announced on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) television that all activities of entertainment nature are suspended with immediate effect.

“It is with deep regret and sorrow that his Excellency Dr Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, announces to the nation and the international community the passing of our beloved founding father, icon and global statesman, his Excellency Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, first President of the Republic of Zambia. Dr Kaunda who was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka died peacefully this afternoon at 14.20 hours (local time),” Miti stated.

“His excellency the President wishes to express on behalf of Government and the people of Zambia and indeed on his behalf the deepest condolences to the family of Dr Kaunda,” Miti further stated.

Kaunda, 97, who was admitted on Sunday to the military Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka, died Thursday.

