Lagos CBD tells vandals to desist or face prosecution

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, on Wednesday, warned vandals to desist or face prosecution.

Oyerinde also warned miscreants and hoodlums who are in the habit of cutting and vandalizing iron barriers, railings and other government road infrastructures to desist or face prosecution.

Oyerinde speaking while supervising the erection of iron barriers and railings on the final stretch of both sides from Tinubu to Idumota in the Lagos Island business district decried the huge loss caused by the vandals destroying government properties.

He cautioned business owners, traders and residents to be vigilant and be security conscious.

“I must warn all vandals and thieves carting away iron railings and other road infrastructures to beware of further action as strict surveillance will be ensured and anyone caught in this despicable act will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Oyerinde noted that the iron barriers will prevent the spillage of traders onto the roads and streets, as well as, prevent trading on walkways and drainage alignment within the business district.

He observed that the traffic situation within the area with the iron barrier has improved tremendously as vehicles and shoppers can now move freely without hindrances from wares displayed on the roads by street traders.

While advising owners of businesses and shops to guard jealously the newly erected iron railings and other government infrastructures within their business premises, the Special Adviser cautioned shops owners who may want to subvert the intention of the project by displaying their wares beyond stipulated points.

He disclosed that the first phase of the iron barriers covering about 1.96km on both sides from Tinubu Square to Idumota has been completed and plans are on to erect similar barriers in other major streets and markets within the Lagos Island Business District in its renewed efforts to curb the menace of street trading and its attendant effects on vehicular and human traffic within the area.