Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon has emerged as the best school and champions in the 2021 Lagos State Schools Debate Competition.

Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon beat Lagos State Senior Model College, Igbonla and Community Senior High School, Alapere to the second and third positions respectively.

In the junior category, Ogunmodede Junior College, Epe, Isheri-Oshun Community Junior Secondary School and Lagos State Junior Model College, Ojo came first, second and third respectively.

The star prize for the Primary Schools category went to Agbado Ijaiye Primary School, Ifako Ijaiye, while the second and third prizes were won by Monsuru Agoro Memorial Primary School, Oshodi/Isolo and St. Agnes Primary School, Kosofe respectively.

Speaking at the virtual grand finale, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja noted that the competition, an initiative of the Lagos State Government aimed at producing socially stable and self-reliant students that can easily integrate into the larger society is no doubt serving its purpose.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary stressed the Ministry initiated these various competitions to boost the confidence of students adding that apart from cognitive skills taught in the classroom, the competition creates an avenue for the children to explore the art of public speaking making them to conduct research on various topics and trending issues.

She affirmed that this year’s edition, which is the 2nd virtual season, was prompted in line with the education and technology agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration and its commitment to the revitalization process of the Education Sector through the use of technology to enhance learning outcomes.

“As a government, we have made sure that the teaching of English Language is greatly improved on in schools and our students can compete at various competitions and attend educational programmes virtually through the use of mobile gadgets from the comfort of their homes”.

Mrs. Adelaja congratulated all participants, emphasizing that everyone is a winner and no one should feel bad for not emerging the overall best. “I consider you all as winners and we are indeed proud of you”. She declared.