Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from Wimbledon to “take some personal time with friends and family”.

Team Osaka made the announcement, according to London’s Daily Mail.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans”, the statement said.

Osaka’s decision comes shortly after her late May announcement that she will not be participating in the French Open due to mental health issues.

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that”, she stated back at the time.

The world’s No.2 withdrew from the French Open after boycotting some media interviews and being fined $15,000 for doing that.

She is the second big name after Rafa Nadal to announce withdrawal from Wimbledon which begins 28 June.