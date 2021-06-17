Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Under the Nigerian Constitution, the vice president is the chairman of NEC.

The council’s meeting is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials whose duties hinge on the economy.

At the last meeting on May 20, NEC declared its support for Nigeria’s effort at digital switch over.