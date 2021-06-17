By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce has announced that he will drop his new album in August 2021.

According to the ace rapper and actor, the album which will be his fifth will be titled, Alaye Toh Se Go Go.

Alaga Ibile made this announcement on his social media, and it reads, “Album no 5! Alaye To Se GOGO/August 2021…”

The album will be a follow-up to his 2020 EP, Vibes and Insha Allah and his first album since 2016’s El Hadj.

Reminisce was born on the 26th of January, in Kaduna state, Northern Nigeria. He developed his rapping skills by emulating rappers like Nas, Jay Z and Snoop Dogg. He studied purchasing and supply at Kwara State Polytechnic.

Reminisce recorded his first single, “Ever since”, a story about his life, featuring 9ice. His second, “If Only”, was a love song produced by Dtunez, where he showed his versatility as singer and a rapper.

Both songs established him in the Nigerian music scene. Growing up listening to various genres of local and foreign music helped form Reminisce’s versatile musical style.

He is signed to Edge Records and is also the founder and creative director of LRR Records.