By Jethro Ibileke

Delta State Police Command has denied reports linking its operatives to the killing of an Okada rider in Orhuwhorun town, in Udu Local Government Area of the State.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said it was vigilante personnel who was on a joint patrol with the policemen that pulled the trigger that killed the commercial motorcyclist.

Edafe who spoke with journalists on phone disclosed that the vigilante operative had already been arrested by police operatives after the mob had beaten the suspect to a pulp.

According to him, “It was not policemen that shot the victim. It was a vigilante member. I think they were on joint patrol when the unfortunate incident happened.

“Mob not knowing what happened set our operational vehicle ablaze. They also put fire on the vigilante office,” DSP Edafe said.

There was tension in the Orhuwhorun community after commercial motorcyclists and residents took to the streets to protest the killing of the deceased.

The protesters had earlier claimed that the deceased was shot by a policeman.

The mob subsequently set ablaze the operational vehicle of the Nigeria Police Force and thereafter burnt down the vigilante building in the area.