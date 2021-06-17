Michael Adeshina

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he will never visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the president’s statement that some governors ran to Aso Villa for help over insecurity in their states.

Wike, in his statement, by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said Buhari should have identified the governors.

He also told Buhari to stop shifting responsibilities on governors.

He said the president is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces and cannot declare that governors are in charge of security in their respective states.

Wike added that Buhari should tell Nigerians he can no longer secure the country instead of shifting responsibilities.

He said: “Mr President, you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You appoint Inspector General of Police. You appoint the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the commissioners of police, the Director of Department of State Services and other heads of security.

“Which one do we appoint? How can people appointed by Mr. President be under me?”

“It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you’re in charge. You must, also, be in charge of other things including security. Who signed order 10? Is it the governors? It is not when things are going bad concerning security, and you say you’re not in charge, and it becomes governors’ responsibility,” he stated.

Wike, however, advised the APC-led Federal Government to agree that it could no longer fulfill promises made to Nigerians.

The governor said Nigerians should begin to compare the performances of the Peoples Democratic Party governors with their APC counterparts.

He said, “Mr. President was short of calling names of those governors who run to Aso Rock when they are supposed to stay in their states to see the needs of their states and people.

“Mr. President should have come out openly and said, ‘my APC governors, stop worrying me. Go back to your states and do your work.’ On that, I support him.

“Thank God, Mr. President knows that I am not one of those that go to visit him over one problem or the other. I, as the governor of Rivers under the PDP, you’ll never find me there.”