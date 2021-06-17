By Nimot Sulaimon

Zambia’s founding president and liberation hero, Kenneth Kaunda has died at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.

At the time of his death, Kaunda was 97 years old.

His son, Kambarage confirmed the sad event on Thursday.

“I am sad to inform (members) we have lost Mzee. Let’s pray for him,” Kambarage said on the late president’s Facebook page.

Recall that the former president was ill and admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991, and afterwards become one of Africa’s most committed activists against HIV/AIDS.

During his time in power, Zambia became a one-party state, effectively giving him absolute control.