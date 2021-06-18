By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The abducted technical manager of Rivers United Football Club, Stanley Eguma, has regained his freedom two days after he was abducted.

His release was confirmed by Chief Okey Kpalukwu, General Manager of Rivers United in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Friday.

The technical director was abducted on Wednesday along the Enugu Road with two of his personal assistants.

He was returning from a Nigerian Professional Football League game against Adamawa United, at the Ribadu Square Stadium, Yola, Adamawa State when he got abducted.

The team’s general manager when confirming the coach’s release said “We’re grateful to God for His mercy.

“Our Technical Manager Stanley Eguma has been released by his abductors. Our God is gracious.”

However, he did not reveal how Eguma was released or if any ransom was paid to secure his release from the kidnappers.