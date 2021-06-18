By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District has emerged the governorship candidate for the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state.

Ubah emerged unopposed at a primary election organised by the party in Abuja on Thursday.

He was cleared to fly the flag of the party after the party’s national leadership presented him with a certificate of clearance during its meeting in Abuja.

While speaking with journalists after he was cleared, the lawmaker said that the November 6 Anambra governorship election would hold regardless of the ongoing security situation in the southeast.

He expressed optimism that the YPP would emerge victorious, saying that other political parties do not have the interest of Anambra State at heart.

The lawmaker also debunked rumours that the YPP is allegedly behind the crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state ahead of the poll.

Rather, he accused both parties of being behind the crisis currently rocking Anambra state.