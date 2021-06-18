By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ashley Young has rejoined former club Aston Villa on a one-year deal after leaving Italian giants Inter Milan.

The former Manchester United winger spent the last season and a half at Serie A giants Inter, helping the Nerazzurri win Italy’s top flight title.

The 35-year-old told the club’s website: “It feels amazing to be back, it feels like I’ve not left. I’m just delighted to be back, seeing some old faces, being back at the training ground, seeing the facilities and how well they’ve grown.

“You can see how much the club has evolved since my time and I’m just ready to get down to work now.”

Manager Smith added: “Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy.

“He is a player who can play in a number of positions and, having spoken to him at length, I know he is determined to make a real impact with us this season.”

Young first joined Villa after breaking through the ranks at Watford, impressing enough during Watford’s Premier League campaign of 2006/07 to earn a move to the Villans.

More positive performances came at Villa Park, Young scoring 30 goals in 157 league appearances, and a transfer to Manchester United materialised in 2011.